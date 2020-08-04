Eight COVID-19 patients die on Eid holidays; Punjab toll now 2,148

LAHORE: As many as eight COVID-19 patients died during three days of Eidul Azha holidays, which raised the death toll to 2,148 in Punjab, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Friday. As many as four COVID-19

patients died in the last 24 hours in the province.

As many as 324 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed during three days of Eid holidays, which raised the total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases to 93,197 since the pandemic outbreak in the province. The new COVID-19 infections have considerably dropped with only 24 new cases appearing in the last 24 hours. Out of a total of 93,197 infections in Punjab, as many as 90,417 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission.

The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. According to spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 13,164 tests have been conducted during three days of Eid holidays and a total of 739,253 accumulated tests have been conducted so far in Punjab since the outbreak of pandemic. As many as 3,554 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours. After 2,148 fatalities and recovery of a total of 82,563 patients, as many as 8,486 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.