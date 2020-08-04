Met warns of urban flooding: Heavy rains in Karachi from Thursday to Saturday

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted heavy rains in southern Sindh, especially in Karachi from Thursday till Saturday that could result in urban flooding, saying around 100 to 130 millimeters of rain was expected in the city and asked the municipal authorities and power utility to take precautionary measures to prevent loss of lives and property in Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

“A monsoon low pressure from Bay of Bengal is likely to approach Sindh on the evening or night of Thursday, August 6, 2020. Under the influence of this weather, system strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh, South Punjab and Eastern Balochistan from Thursday (evening/night) to Saturday that may cause widespread rains,” said Abdul Qayyum Bhutto, Director Met Karachi while talking to The News on Monday.

Sharing the three-day rain forecast, Director Met Karachi said widespread rain-wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allah Yar, Matiyari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad from Thursday (evening/night) to Saturday, from June 6 to 8, 2020.

“We are expecting 100 to 130 mm of rain in Karachi in these three days while an updated advisory for Sunday and Monday, August 9-10, 2020 would be issued tomorrow or day after tomorrow. If authorities take the advisory seriously, nothing would happen but if storm water drains are not cleaned and they remained choked, chances of urban flooding are very high,” Bhutto warned. It could result in serious difficulties for people if appropriate measures are not taken by the authorities to prevent accumulation of water on the roads.

According to the weather forecast, scattered rain-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are also expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim yar Khan, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Kambarshahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Kalat, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran on Friday and Saturday. “Heavy downpour may generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad and flash flooding in hill torrents of Khuzdar on Friday-Saturday. The relevant authorities are advised to remain vigilant during the period,” said Abdul Qayyum Bhutto citing the national weather forecast.