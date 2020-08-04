close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

Khairpur Police arrest criminal, recover Rs1.8m,

Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

SUKKUR: Khairpur Police have arrested an injured criminal and recovered the looted amount of Rs1.8 million and a kalashnikov from his possession following a police encounter. SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said an encounter between Sobhodero Police and the criminals took place, in which an alleged robber identified as Shahzado alias Sheedo Bhaghat was injured. He was wanted in different cases to Khairpur Police. SSP Magsi said the police have also recovered a kalashnikov from his possession. The SSP said earlier, the dacoits had robbed Rs1.8 million from the house of Mumtaz Channa, owner of Ever Shine School in Ranipur. The SSP Khairpur said his team was also searching the killers of a trader Rajesh Kumari, who was shot dead by some unidentified criminals three days ago near Khajoor Mandi Khairpur. He said an investigation was underway to dig out the alleged criminals.

Mumtaz Channa presented an Ajrak and Sindhi Topi to SSP Khairpur, after receiving the recovered amount.

