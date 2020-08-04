Man, nephew die in road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people died and as many were injured in a road accident at Shorkot Cantonment on Eid day.

Rescue 1122 reported that Zeeshan Ahmad and his nephew Ali Hasan of Pirmahal’s Chak 704/46-GB along with their two friends were going to Faisalabad when their motorcycle was hit by a car near the general bus stand. As a result, the four motorcyclists fell on the road and in the meantime a trailer ran over them. Consequently, Zeeshan and Ali Hasan died on the spot while their friends were injured. They were shifted to the Shorkot Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

GOLD ORNAMENTS: Motorway police returned gold ornaments worth more than Rs 2.5 million to its owners here on Monday.

M-4 Deputy Superintendent of Police Khurram Shahzad Bajwa told newsmen that the family of Muhammad Sharif was travelling by their car from Islamabad to Dera Ghazi Khan. They stopped at a service area rest place near Toba Tek Singh interchange where a woman forgot to carry her purse from there. After their departure, the motorway police found the purse which contained golden ornaments, Rs 24,000 and a mobile phone. With the help of CCTV cameras, the motorway police traced and followed the car and gave them their valuables.

SIX ARRESTED: Gojra Saddar police’s Moongi Bangla police post raided and arrested six persons of Chak 244/GB for arranging a competition of pigeon flying outside their village.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of an ASI under Section 5 of Punjab Prevention of Gambling Ordinance, 13 persons were taking part in gambling on pigeon flying. However, seven of them managed to escape and police arrested six of them. It is worth mentioning that a few days ago a man was murdered due to dispute over gambling on pigeon flying at Gojra’s Chak 94/JB.

TWO DIE IN HOSPITAL: Two brothers, who received burns in a cylinder blast on July 22, died at the Faisalabad Allied Hospital on Eid day. Four persons of Chak 154/GB - Muhammad Javed and Muhammad Wasim and their wives Muqaddas Bibi and Sobia Perveen – had received burns in a gas cylinder explosion in their house on July 22. They were referred by doctors of the Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where the two brothers died on Eid day. Their wives had already succumbed to injuries a few days.