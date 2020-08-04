Two men killed in New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal

A 35-year-old man, Ali Asghar Mangi, was stabbed to death in the New Karachi area within the limits of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station on the night between Friday and Saturday.

His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. According to SHO Younus Khattak, the police arrested a suspect, Rehman, who was a friend of the deceased and also recovered the knife used in the killing.

The officer said that the deceased and the suspect were friends and used to work at the same factory. He added that Rehman stabbed the victim to death after an exchange of angry words over some dispute. A case has been registered while investigations are under way.

Separately, a man was killed in front of his son in the Zia Colony area within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on the first day of Eidul Azha. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Sona. According to SHO Safdar Mashwani, the incident took place after a clash erupted between drivers of a Suzuki vehicle and a rickshaw in the area. Four people on the rickshaw killed the Suzuki driver after the two vehicles collided with each other.

Police said the victim’s son was also present at the time of the incident. He also claimed to have arrested all the four suspects and registered a case against them.