City receives scattered rain

LAHORE:The provincial metropolis received scattered rain on Monday evening. The weather remained hot and humid until evening.
Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said rain may occur in the City in late hours. Maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 39.3°C and minimum was 28.2°C.