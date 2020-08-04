UET luncheon for foreign faculty, students

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organised luncheon in the honour of its Chinese faculty and foreign students on the 3rd day of Eidul Azha here Monday.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, all deans, senior warden Dr Muhammad Mushtaq and others were also present on the occasion. The lunch was served following government’s SOPs and social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor wished the participants a very happy Eid on behalf of the university administration and people of Pakistan. Prof Mansoor Sarwar assured the students that the university would not leave them alone in these difficult times and would extend all possible support to them with the available resources. The students thanked the vice-chancellor, faculty members and the UET administration.