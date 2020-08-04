2 cops injured by drug pusher

LAHORE:Two policemen were injured in firing by a drug dealer in Raiwind City here on Monday. A police team was on patrolling when it asked a suspected drug dealer to stop, but he started firing on the police party and injured an ASI and a constable. The injured cops were identified as ASI Akram and constable Sajid. They were admitted to hospital while the suspect managed to flee. A case has been registered.

CTO: CTO visited various parts of the city to check traffic flow during Eid holidays. He wished Eid Mubarak to the traffic wardens and distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificates among them.