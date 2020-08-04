Government in a dilemma

The PTI-led government is in a dilemma in the current uncertain situation. It has not worked out any clear strategy or plan as how to deal with the myriad tough challenges confronting the country ranging from the deadly coronavirus menace, political disunity, lack of intra-government coordination, price hikes and the faltering economy. But if the media highlights the lacunae in different sectors or criticizes the PTI government for its alleged failure to cope with the crises, it resorts to targeting media outlets or political workers.

Before the general elections in 2018, Imran Khan used to say that he had a team of economic experts that would correct the fractured economy and consequently stabilize the country financially. Where is that team of economic wizards? Where are the tall assertions of Mr Khan that corruption and corrupt practices will be eradicated to purge the state of the evil doers? The government-backed NAB is proactive in the opposition's cases, but the ruling mafia is being deliberately ignored. Besides, the economy of the country is getting fragile day by day, political unanimity hangs in the balance and the Covid-19 pandemic is still there. Does the government have no sense on how to steer the country out of the economic quagmire and grant the impoverished nation a permanent relief?

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Loralai