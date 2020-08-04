Steve McQueen exhibition to reopen at Tate Modern

Tate Modern will reopen its Steve McQueen exhibition on Friday, August 7, it has been announced. The exhibition, which launched in February but has been closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, covers 20 years of the artist and director’s output and features 14 major works spanning film, photography and sculpture.

It is the first major UK retrospective of McQueen’s visual art career since he received the Turner Prize in 1999. He has since gone on to direct films including 12 Years A Slave, Widows and Shame.

The exhibition has been modified with new visitor signage to aid social distancing and will reopen with a reduced visitor capacity, while those attending will be required to wear face coverings. It will join the three existing visitor routes round the gallery, which reopened last week, and will be extended to September 6.

McQueen said: “I remember my first school trip to Tate when I was an impressionable eight-year-old, which was really the moment I gained an understanding that anything is possible. “As we all gradually emerge from lockdown, and in some ways begin to see the world anew, I hope visitors experience that same sense of possibility.”

The Tate Modern exhibition coincides with McQueen’s latest artwork Year 3, which was recently extended at Tate Britain until January 31 2021, and offers a snapshot of London’s Year 3 pupils. Frances Morris, director of Tate Modern, said: “It’s been incredibly moving to see our visitors return to Tate Modern and we’re delighted by how understanding and conscientious everyone is being in the galleries.

“Building on what we have seen and learned over the past week, we have taken the time to ensure Steve McQueen’s landmark exhibition can now be reopened safely and in line with all the necessary guidelines. I’m so pleased that this poignant and timely show will once again be accessible to the public.”