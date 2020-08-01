PNCA plans to mark I-Day online

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to mark the Independence Day by holding online painting competition and photographic exhibition and launching own website.

It also invited entries for a declamation contest among children titled 'Eid Kay Mehmaan' where children are invited to send their speech on topic 'Hum Zinda Qaum Hain' by 12th of August to PNCA. For painting competition, people will send their works in any medium on 'Hum Sab ka Pakistan', Exhibition of photographs will bring different prominent personalities of showbiz, performing arts and culture to homes of their fans where they would get to know more about them and have a chat with them. The PNCA website launching, musical programme Sur Sajan, short film contest, and Children film festival is also a part of Independence Day Celebrations. A special Eid show was recorded earlier here at the PNCA auditorium in which popular folk singers Javed Niazi and Babar Niazi presented folk and national songs.

Dancers of the National performing arts group added colors to the programme by presenting regional and cultural dances. Renowned violinist Ustad Raees Ahmed presented tunes of popular national songs. Renowned artist Laila Zuberi, Batin Farooqi participated in the programme which was hosted by the Shamoon Hashmi.DG PNCA Dr. Fauzia Saeed while speaking on the importance of Independence Day programme said that PNCA remained active during ongoing pandemic period to keep the artists and art lover connected through online programmes with aim to provide entertainment to the home-bound people and opportunity to the COVID-19 affected artists from the remote areas. Independence Day programs are aimed to entertain and educate the youth about our cultural heroes and heritage of the country and to make them realize their responsibilities to work for the uplift of the country, she added.