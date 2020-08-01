3 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another three persons tested positive for the coronavirus in the district, taking the number of confirmed patients to 912, officials said on Friday.

Officials said that up to 840 people had recovered from the viral infection while 25 patients were still under treatment. District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and District Coronavirus Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan Paracha said that so far the tests of 3,552 people were conducted in Nowshera district out of whom 2342 tested negative for Covid-19.

They said that 10 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of the recovered people to 840 in the district. A total of 51 people has died from the coronavirus in Nowshera. The officials asked the people to observe the social distancing rules and avoid crowded places and going outside unnecessarily during the Eid days to help contain the spread of the contagious disease.

Five smugglers held: The police here on Friday arrested five people, including a couple, on the charges of smuggling narcotics in the limits of the Azakhel Police Station in the district.

On the directives of District Police Officer Najamul Hasnain, the cops from the Ajab Bagh police post and officials of the Excise Department carried out the checking of vehicles. During the checking, the officials recovered 11 kilograms of opium and five kilograms of hashish from the secret cavities of an auto-rickshaw. The accused were identified as Nadir and his wife Naeema. In another action, the cops recovered four kilograms of hashish from the secret cavities of a passenger coach and arrested three accused identified as Yasir, Iftikhar and Mohammad Hussain.