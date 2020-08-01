Rs1.50 per kg hike in LPG price

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ogra has issued notification of new prices of LPG for the month of August 2020. The price has been increased by Rs1.50 per kg, Rs18 per domestic cylinder and Rs70 per commercial cylinder.
