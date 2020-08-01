close
Sat Aug 01, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2020

Rs1.50 per kg hike in LPG price

Our Correspondent
August 1, 2020

LAHORE: Ogra has issued notification of new prices of LPG for the month of August 2020. The price has been increased by Rs1.50 per kg, Rs18 per domestic cylinder and Rs70 per commercial cylinder.

