Rashid approves 25pc raise in technical allowance of railways employees

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday gave approval for 25 per cent increase in technical allowance of Pakistan Railways employees working in grades from 4 to 16.

The minister approved this after a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Railways’ Mazdoor Ittehad, consisting of eight labour unions.He also assured the delegates that their demands, including the demand for upgrade of employees from grade 1 to grade 16, would be fulfilled shortl, said a press release issued by Pakistan Railways Headquarters.

The minister accepted the genuine demands of the delegation and assured the delegates of taking steps for redressing their grievances.Later, the labour unions of Pakistan Railways called off their strike which was scheduled for August 5.