Vegetable prices on the rise in ICT

RAWALPINDI: A rapid hike in prices of vegetables ahead of Eidul Azha has exposed the inefficiency of price magistrates in the city. The city district government has completely failed to control prices and profiteers and hoarders are looting public with both hands.

Some four days back, tomato was selling at Rs30 to Rs40 per kilogram but now it is available at Rs120 to Rs150. One kilogram onion was selling at Rs25 but now it is selling at Rs60, ginger selling at Rs500 against Rs320, garlic selling at Rs300 against Rs150, lemon selling at Rs400 against Rs120 and green chilli is being sold at Rs160 against Rs80. The price of Potato is stable as it is being sold at Rs70 per kilogram for two months.

Interestingly, during this period of time no shortage of any vegetable has been recorded anywhere in the country while a good crop is also harvested and the country will not need to import it at any point of time during this crop season.

Despite all these facts, the rates of onions, potato, garlic, ginger, green chilli and lemon are on the rise which will start coming down after Eidul Azha. The consumption of onion, tomato, and other vegetables increases manifolds during Eid days. The hoarders and profiteers have well planned to make money while the farmers and the consumers are the losers.