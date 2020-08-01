Usman Buzdar constitutes good governance council

LAHORE: A Good Governance Council has been formed on the directive of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar (CM) under his chairmanship.

The council which will be chaired by the chief minister comprised of Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Yasmin Rashid, Yasir Humayun, Murad Raas, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, adviser Asif Mehmood, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Ayesha Chaudhry, Malik Taimoor, Masood Wasik, Qayyum Abbasi, Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Latif Nazar and Col Ejaz Minhas.

First session of the good governance council was held with the chief minister in the chair that discussed solution of people’s problems, betterment in service delivery and good governance. The suggestions were considered on demonstrating best performance for the public.

The chief minister said that many reforms had been introduced in the departments to provide outstanding service to the people of the province in two years. He held the quantum of work done by the PTI government during two years could not be done by the previous governments during 30 years.

I see the ground realities at site rather than sitting in the office, he added.He remarked that the PTI government would go to end limit to implement good governance. We will not allow anyone to hinder public service; the feedback received in visiting without protocol helped in solving people’s problems. He said, “I am people’s representative and solving their problem is my responsibility,” he added.

He further said that provincial ministers and elected representatives would also visit their areas and solve problems facing the people. We will remain in permanent contact with the party workers as well, he concluded.