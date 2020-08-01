NICVD opens 18th chest pain unit in Keamari

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Friday opened its 18th chest pain unit (CPU) in Karachi’s Keamari area to facilitate patients with easy access and free of charge.

The CPU was inaugurated by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Abdul Qadir Patel. The facility has been established adjacent to the St. George Church on Napier Mole Road, opposite the Special Branch Head Office, Karachi.

The CPU has all cardiac care facilities, including angiography, angioplasty and cardiac surgeries. Talking to media, Patel termed the establishment of the new CPU another gift for the people of Karachi. He said the NICVD had introduced a new era of heart healthcare with the inauguration of the new CPU to serve the nation at their approachable areas. “This service is one of its kinds and is available for 24/7 throughout the year.”

The MNA said at NIVD’s CPUs, a total of 408,886 patients had been treated and over 9,327 lives had been saved “which is an incomparable performance by any means in the world”. He said every district of Sindh and major towns would be equipped with CPUs so that people could be provided timely first aid in case of heart attacks. He said the Sindh government was providing quality healthcare facilities to the people close to their abodes “which is evident from the establishment of NICVD’s Satellite Centres and CPUs.