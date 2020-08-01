OPF college girls excel in SSC exam

Islamabad:The students of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Girls College have excelled in the SSC examinations held by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

Student Eesha Arshad secured 99.3 per cent marks, Hina Fatima 99.2 per cent, Saliha Erum 99 per cent in the exam and thus, standing first, second and third in OPF educational institutions.

The overall exam result was 100% with 185 students bagging A1 grade and 36 A grade. The OPF announced scholarships for the students, who scored 95 per cent and above marks in the exam. College principal Naz Amin and section head Tahira Yasmeen congratulated high-achievers and their teachers and parents.

Meanwhile, OPF Girls College got this honour after one decade. it’s all because of the hardwork, extensive teaching techniques & overall academic strategies applied by its Section Head Afiya Absar and her team.

She created a first-ever ‘Gold Section’ consisting of the bright students who secured 90 percent plus marks in their SSC exams. Ms Afiya who had served as the founding member/coordinator of the college degree programme also performed her duties as the Section Head of HSSC section from 2016 to 2019.