Moore and Schenk tied for lead at Barracuda Championship

LOS ANGELES, California: Ryan Moore and Adam Schenk both finished with 14 points in bogey-free rounds on Thursday to share the lead after the first round of the Barracuda Championship.

Moore curled in a 20-foot birdie putt on his final hole of the PGA Tour event in Truckee, California which uses a modified Stableford scoring format. Players receive eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie, zero for par, minus-one for bogey and minus-three for double bogey or worse.

Robert Streb, Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers were tied for third with 11 points. J.J. Spaun was another point back with Cameron Percy, Branden Grace, Peter Uihlein, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Tway and Emiliano Grillo.

The 37-year-old Moore is seeking his sixth career PGA Tour win. He tied for 12th last week in Minnesota after missing the cut in his first three tournaments following the COVID-19 shutdown.

“I thought I was more ready coming out of the quarantine than maybe I was,” Moore said. “I came out and kind of felt a little uncomfortable and just didn’t feel like myself for the first few weeks, so I kind of honed in on what I felt like I needed to do, and just been grinding on that for the last few weeks.”

The 28-year-old Schenk made birdie on five of his final seven holes on his front nine and finished strong with consecutive birdies on the eighth and ninth holes at the Tahoe Mountain golf club.