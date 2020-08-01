France swelters under heatwave

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Intense heat spread across much of France on Friday ahead of a heavy holiday travel weekend, prompting officials to warn of wildfire risks in exceptionally dry and windy conditions. Around one-third of the country’s 101 departments were on high alert, with Paris forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in the shade after several cities hit record highs on Thursday.
