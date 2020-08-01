Distorted history

This refers to the letter 'Banning books' (July 25) by Dr Irfan Zafar. There are no two opinions that the distorted history will remain untouched in the textbooks and students will be left with no choice but to study a narrow and restricted version of happenings.

Higher education is already heading to a financial storm since the reduced budget allocation for higher education this year.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Longmeadow

USA