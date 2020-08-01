Allegiance to whom?

While acquiring citizenship of their county of choice, applicants for dual nationality are required to make an oath to renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any other country, including the country of their origin. If there is a clash of interests between the country of their origin and their new homeland, one apprehends that such persons would not be in a position to support their country of origin?

In case of any clash of interests between the country of their domicile and the country of their origin, who will they support, especially when they have already renounced their allegiance and loyalty to the country of their origin? Of course, their stance will always remain suspicious. While framing rules, this aspect needs to be kept in mind and the services of dual nationality holders, whenever acquired, may be only in an advisory capacity.

Alauddin Masood

Islamabad