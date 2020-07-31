Office timings reverted to normal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday issued notification about reverting to normal office timings after Eidul Azha holidays. All the federal government ministries, divisions and other institutions will observe 9:00am to 5:00pm after Eidul Azha.
In view of the coronavirus, all the federal government institutions were 10:00am to 4:00pm. As the corona cases have decreased and the situation has improved, the office timings were reverted to the normal.
