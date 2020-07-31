Kulbhushan’s issue: IHC sets Aug 3 for hearing plea seeking lawyer’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday set August 03 to hear the Ministry of Law’s petition seeking to appoint a lawyer for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would conduct hearing on the petition. The Federation, through the defence secretary and the Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch of General Headquarters (GHQ), has been made a party in the petition filed by the Ministry of Law.

The petition stated that Kulbhushan, who was involved in several terrorist activities in Pakistan, has refused to file a plea against his sentence. It said the Indian spy cannot appoint a lawyer in Pakistan without India's assistance, while New Delhi is also reluctant to avail the facility under the ordinance.

The government in the petition has asked the court to appoint a legal representative for Kulbhushan Jadhav so that Pakistan can fulfil its responsibility to see implementation of the ICJ's decision.

On July 17, Pakistan had provided Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access for a third time, after the second opportunity was not availed.

In July 2019, the ICJ ruled that Pakistan must grant consular access to India without any delay and at the same called for the “effective review and reconsideration” of the Indian spy’s case.

Commander Jadhav, an Indian navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested on March 03, 2016, from Balochistan after he entered Pakistan from Iran. He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.