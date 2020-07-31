PTI lawmaker hails PM’s decision to clean up Karachi after rains

Hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to ask the National Disaster Management Authority to start a “clean-up” drive in Karachi in the aftermath of the monsoon rains, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Saima Nadeem has said only the army can deal with the situation in the metropolis that has worsened after rains.

“Karachi is currently on ventilator and needs an empowered local government system to survive,” she said in a statement issued from the Insaf House of her party on Thursday. She said that during the recent rains, the entire world had seen the miseries of Karachi’s residents. “This abuse of the city of lights is unacceptable.”

The PTI MNA said the federation needed to play an important role in the affairs of Karachi and ease the suffering of its residents.

“The condition of the Karachi city is such that even 50mm of rain causes flood situations. If there is torrential rain, the country’s economic hub will remain submerged for several days,” she said. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to hand over the post-rain situation to the NDMA was commendable.