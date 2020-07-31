close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
KU declares MA Overseas Annual Exam 2018 results

July 31, 2020

The University of Karachi on Thursday declared the results of MA previous and final of the Overseas Annual Examination 2018. According to Controller of Examinations, KU, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, five candidates were registered in the MA previous exams of whom only one student managed to clear the papers. The overall pass percentage was 20.00. Seven candidates were registered and appeared in the MA final exams of whom only one candidate cleared the papers with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 14.29.

