CTD arrests two ‘MQM-London hitmen’

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in cases of target killings.

The arrests were made by the Target Killing Working Group (Investigation) of the CTD during a raid conducted on a tip-off in District West. The suspects were identified as Faisal Ali alias Tarzan and Nazimuddin alias Amir alias Pepsi.

According to CTD incharge Ali Raza, the men belong to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, who have admitted their involvement in more than 10 cases of target killings.

He added that the suspects were members of the target killings’ team of the Pak Colony sector of the MQM-London, and they were also responsible for supplying arms to units of the party as well as collecting extortion money. Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Two men found dead

The bodies of two men were found from different areas of the city on Thursday. The decomposed body of a man was found dead in the Korangi crossing area within the jurisdiction of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station.

Rescuers conveyed the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The police said the deceased was yet to be identified and they were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of the death.

Separately, an elderly man was found dead in Lyari within the limits of the Chakiwara police station. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 70-year-old Mir Naeem. The police said the man apparently died a natural death while an investigation was under way.