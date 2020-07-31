KU extends deadline for semester fee submission

The University of Karachi on Thursday extended the deadline for submission of semester fees for morning and evening programme until August 15.

Director Finance KU Tariq Kaleem said the varsity was offering 100 per cent waiver in late fees on outstanding fees of the current semester and 50 per cent waiver on late fees of outstanding fees of all previous semesters.

The students or their guardians could visit any Habib Bank Limited branch and fill in the general deposit slip by mentioning the students name, seat number, and amount for credit. The details are available at the varsity’s website.

The filled-in deposit slip should be paid over the counter. The bank officer/staff would verify the students seat number, name, and amount, before accepting the payment. A paid copy of the deposit slip would be given to the depositor by the bank. Meanwhile, students could also avail the services of Sindh Bank branches to deposit their semester fees.

The students are directed to verify their seat number, amount of the semester fee payable and other necessary details by visiting the university’s website and for any query or help. They have to write the name, seat number, department, degree programme, semester(s), computerised national identity card, mobile phone number, email address and their query.