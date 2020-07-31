Power outage after fault in grid station

LAHORE:Electricity supply remained suspended in different areas of the city due to breakdown of 220kv main grid station on Band Road on Thursday. According to the Lesco sources, breakdown occurred due technical fault in the grid station which caused suspension of the electricity supply from seven grid stations to different areas, including Gulshan Ravi, Band Road, Revaz Garden, Allama Iqbal Town, Saidpur and other adjacent areas for several hours. They said the fault occurred due to tripping in the main supply line. The fault was being removed and electricity supply would be restored soon, the officials added.