Martyred cops’ families given away Eid gifts

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab Thursday distributed Eid gifts and cash among the families of Lahore police martyrs.

The families of 15 police martyrs Muhammad Azam Seemab, Waris Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Siddique, Waqas Ali, Tipu Farid, Muhammad Ramazan, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Saeed, Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Asif, Shabbir Hussain, Niaz Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed and Qamar Shehzad, were invited to a ceremony held at Central Police Office.

Talking to the families of the martyrs, the IG said the ceremony is the reaffirmation of the commitment of Police Department to stand by your side and not leave any of the families of the martyrs alone at any stage of their lives.

He said the police officers and officials always prefer the official commitments to the happiness of their families on all occasions for the safety of citizens. He said that during the corona epidemic, the police force has performed its duties in the spirit of service and professionalism which has been fully appreciated at the government and public level and the police force will continue to serve the people in the same spirit in future. The event was hosted by SP Headquarters Lahore Jameel Zafar while other officers, including CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, were also present.