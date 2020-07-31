close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

Duty judges to conclude civil cases

Lahore

LAHORE:District and Sessions Judge Lahore has allowed duty judges of civil courts to decide civil suits pending before the courts. The sessions judge has appointed nine senior duty civil judges to conclude the civil cases. The sessions judge has appointed civil judges, including Usman Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Asif, Talat Mehmood and Zahid Abbas for the task. The sessions judge has directed the duty judges to decide cases of urgent nature.

