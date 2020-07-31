Humid spell to continue

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating the upper parts of the country. The officials predicted that rain, windstorm and thundershowers are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan while rain is expected at a few places in Lower Sindh. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Thursday, rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, Gujranwala, 53mm, Sialkot city 41, airport, 7, Narowal, 33, Islamabad (airport 25, Golra 16, Bokra 14, Zero Point 10, Saidpur 7), Kasur, 14, Chakwal, 11, Bhoun, 9, Rawalpindi ( Shamsabada 10, Chaklala 6), Mangla, 3, Gujrat, 4, Sargodha airport, 1, Kotli, 30, Muzaffarabad, 19, Garhi Dopatta, 18, Bannu, 12, Saidu Sharif, Cherat 10 and Balakot, 9mm. The highest temperature in the country, 46°C, was recorded in Sibbi while in Lahore it was 33.5°C and lowest was 25°C.