UET teacher body concerned over VC not meeting them

LAHORE:University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore’s Teaching Staff Association (TSA) has expressed concern over non-meeting of the vice-chancellor with the association’s office-bearers.

The Teaching Staff Association, through its spokesperson, claimed that it had written several letters to the VC for a meeting over issues faced by the faculty, employees and the university in general but the VC did not respond.

Meanwhile the UET, which is already struggling with financial crisis, has stopped paying Qurbani advance to BS-17 to BS-21 employees of the university. The employees used to repay this through installments. The university has also stopped Rs5,000 Eid allowance of employees from BS-1 to BS-16 and the same is being criticised by the employees.

However, a senior UET official said the TSA had been trying to pressurise the administration through its media statements. He said the university had already announced Selection Board after Eidul Azha while teachers’ genuine concerns were being addressed on priority basis. “Why does the TSA want to meet the VC when it has been highlighting their “issues” through press conferences and press statements?” the official questioned and said all other finance related measures were being taken because of the university’s financial position. The official, who wished to remain anonymous, further said that the VC had met TSA leadership on several occasions, including one after the incumbent body election.