Jansher recovering fast, says son

KARACHI: Squash legend Jansher Khan has undergone surgery for spinal stenosis (lower and upper) and is recovering fast now.

“The operations were successful. He is now recovering and is in good health. He is thankful to doctors, relatives and friends who sent messages for him,” said his son Ayaz while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that his father had had severe back pain for almost one year which made it really hard for him to walk.

Yet, he added, he was able to endure the pain until it started hurting lower body and legs.

Ayaz said that Jansher preferred to have the surgeries in the country instead of going abroad since there are very capable doctors in Pakistan.

“My father suggests to the young players to take special care of their knees and back and treat minor ailments timely to avoid serious problems,” said Ayaz.