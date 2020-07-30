Varsity teachers to protest in front of HEC office

LAHORE: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) has announced holding protest demonstration in front of HEC office in Islamabad on August 24.

According to a press release, an online meeting of FAPUASA’s federal and Punjab chapters, FAPUASA President Dr Sohail Yousaf, Vice-President Dr Nimat ullah Leghari, Punjab President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry and representatives from all universities participated.

The meeting demanded that the agreement signed between the FAPUASA Punjab chapter and the Punjab higher education minister for abolishing “Uniform Model Universities Act” should be honoured.

They demanded that the vice-chancellor concerned should chair the meetings of the syndicate, and faculty should be given proper representation in the syndicates of new universities across Punjab.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said that, according to the agreement, the notification for ante-date appointment should be issued without further delay. He also said universities should be opened after Eid for faculty and students by taking proper safety measures.

Dr Sohail Yousaf said that the policies of the HEC chairman and his team were allegedly damaging the higher education sector. He called upon the federal government to replace HEC chairperson to save the higher education sector in Pakistan. He said that teachers from all universities across Pakistan would participate in the protest demonstration to be held on August 24.