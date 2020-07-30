Tributes paid to Japanese professor who taught at GIK

SWABI: The academic staff of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK) on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to the Japanese professor who taught at the institute and passed away in a hospital in Islamabad on June 27. Jehangir Bashar, Rector GIK Institute and faculty members, said that they adopted a resolution in the meeting of the Governing Council about his services to the institute.

They said that the institute lost a good academic, Toshio Fujita, and termed his death as a great loss for the GIK institute and expressed deep sorrow and grief over his sad demise. Acknowledging his services for the institute, the rector, senior management and members of the faculty said that he would be remembered for being an outstanding faculty member with great integrity.

The council while paying tributes to Toshio Fujita had expressed sympathy with the bereaved family. Late Fujita was appointed as an associate professor of practice in the GIK Institute in 2016. His areas of expertise included International Business and Development Economics. He contributed to business to the Management Sciences Department for four years. Participants said that he was a teacher par excellence and an inspiration for his students and colleagues.

Besides being an experienced and mature professor, he always displayed an exemplary energy in putting together an environment in the class, where the students were eager to imbibe knowledge from him. Despite being a Japanese, he embraced the local culture and considered Pakistan his second home.