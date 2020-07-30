First batch of Khyber traffic police complete training

LANDIKOTAL: First batch of 30 traffic policemen have completed their training and started their patrolling from Matani area in Peshawar up to Torkham border, officials said on Wednesday. District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal told The News that 30 cops belonging to Khyber district, including of sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and sepoys, have completed their six-month training. “In the first three months, the traffic police would run different kinds of awareness sessions to educate drivers and other citizens about traffic laws and rules. He said five senior traffic cops from Peshawar were also inducted in Khyber traffic police squad to supervise the newly trained police. He said in the first six months, the traffic police would not fine those violating traffic laws but would just guide the drivers to obey rules. He said that traffic police headquarters would be inaugurated in Khyber district today (Thursday).