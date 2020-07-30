Four suffer burn injuries in road crash

Four people suffered burns during a collision between a truck and a Suzuki pickup on Hub River Road on Wednesday.

Rescuers transported the victims to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where they identified as 35-year-old Shahid, son of Rashid, Ramzan, 40, son of Ahmed Khan, Hameed, 35, son of Mehrab and Malang, 28. The accident took place when both vehicles, carrying sacrificial animals, collided with each other due to speeding.

Train kills man

A man was killed after he was hit by a train at a railway track within the limits of the Landhi Railway police station. Police said the man was crossing the railway track when the accident took place. The body of the man, who is yet to be identified, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Man killed

A man was killed in a road traffic accident within the precinct of the Gadap City

police station. Police said 38-year-old Shafi, son of Pyaro Khan, was killed during a collision between a Suzuki pickup and a truck.

Woman electrocuted

An elderly woman was electrocuted to death at her house in Orangi Town. Police said 64-year-old Gul Bano, wife of Ahmed, suffered an electric shock while doing some work at her home. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Two dead in hit-and-runs

A woman died in an accident in Korangi, said the Zaman Town police on Tuesday. According to the police, the woman, who was yet to be identified, was run over by a vehicle while crossing the road.

The body was moved to the JPMC. Separately, a man was run over by a vehicle near Toll Plaza. The man was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Imtiaz, son of Rafiq.