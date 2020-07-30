25pc raise in allowance of railway employees approved

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday gave approval for 25 per cent increase in technical allowance of Pakistan Railways employees working in grades from 4 to 16.

The minister approved this after a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Railways' Mazdoor Ittehad, consisting of eight labour unions. He also assured the delegates that their demands for upgrade of employees, said a press release issued by Pakistan Railways Headquarters. Later, the labour unions of Pakistan Railways called off their strike which was scheduled for August 5.

officers posted: The Punjab Emergency Service director general posted newly promoted nine emergency officers, promoted from BS-17 to BS 18, as district emergency officers whereas nine senior district emergency officers, promoted to BS-19, as regional emergency officers upon successful completion of 10 years of good regular service.

The nine rescue officers promoted from BS -18 to BS-19 have been given responsibilities of as regional emergency officers (REOs) of nine divisions of Punjab. Dr Muhammad Azam has been posted as REO Lahore, Dr Abdur Rahman as REO Rawalpindi, Dr Faisal Mehmood as REO Sargodha, Dr Ejaz Anjum as REO Multan, Dr Irshadul Haq as REO DG Khan, Dr M Ashfaq as REO Faisalabad, Dr Natiq Hayat as REO Sahiwal, Dr Abdul Sattar as REO Bahawalpur and Kamal Abid as REO Gujjaranwal. The nine emergency officers promoted from BS-17 to BS-18 have been posted as district emergency officers (DEOs). Dr M Khalid has been posted as DEO Khanewal, Dr Nayyar Alam as DEO Muzaffargarh, Abdul Rasheed as DEO Khushab, Danish Khalil as DEO Vehari, Naveed Iqbal as DEO Sialkot, Naeem Akhter as DEO Narowal, Ahmad Kamal as DEO Jhang, Ali Hussain as DEO Rawalpindi and Dr Adil Hussain as DEO Rahimyar Khan.