Thu Jul 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

Prof Nabi Bux appointed as acting IIU president

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

Islamabad : Prof Nabi Bux Jumani has been appointed as the acting president at the International Islamic University.

Earlier, he had been serving as Vice President (Administration, Finance and Planning). Prof N. B Jumani is among the very few who have experience of successfully launching online and distance learning programmes. Professor Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani had been working as Professor, Department of Education and Director Directorate of Distance Education, International Islamic University.

He possesses diversified experience in administration, research and teaching. He has experience of administration as a head of educational institutions under the Ministry of Defence.

