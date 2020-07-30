ASF cancels Asian Junior Individual C’ships 2020

KARACHI: Asian Squash Federation (ASF) has cancelled the 2020 edition of Asian Junior Individual Championships and no new host has been decided.

The Executive Committee of ASF confirmed the cancellation on Wednesday. “This is a tough decision, but the EXCO and I think that it’s necessary to make this decision at this time,” said David Mui, ASF’s President.

He added: “Safety and health of the athletes are always our top priority, especially for the juniors, whom I believe we should even be more cautious about.

“When Chinese Squash Association confirmed with us that they would not host the event due to the uncertain development of COVID-19 in the region and around the world, we respect and understand their decision.”

ASF President stated that they have not yet decided who will be the new host. “We are not inviting any new hosts to come in because the preparation time would be too rushed. It’s unfair to the new host.”