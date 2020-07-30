close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 30, 2020

Soldier martyred in firing at Bajaur border post

Top Story

 
July 30, 2020

BAJAUR: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred when terrorists opened fire on security forces at a border post in Bajaur, the Inter-Services Public (ISPR) relations said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, “a terrorists fire raid from across on security forces border post in Bajaur”. Resultantly Lance Naik Sami Ullah embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

Latest News

More From Top Story