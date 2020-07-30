Soldier martyred in firing at Bajaur border post

BAJAUR: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred when terrorists opened fire on security forces at a border post in Bajaur, the Inter-Services Public (ISPR) relations said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, “a terrorists fire raid from across on security forces border post in Bajaur”. Resultantly Lance Naik Sami Ullah embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).