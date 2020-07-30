Jadhav, FATF ordinances tabled in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday tabled ordinances pertaining to fulfilling Financial Action Task Force (FATF) obligations and implementing the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) decision on the trial of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav before the Senate.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem laid six ordinances before the Upper House for approval, including the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance 2020, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 and Companies (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Naseem said the ICJ’s decision on Jadhav was “80 per cent in favour of the country”. “I wanted to appreciate PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) for accepting the jurisdiction of the ICJ in the Jadhav case,” he said.

He asked the opposition parties to support the government over the FATF bills and said even the anti-money laundering body had also expressed its satisfaction over the draft of legislation prepared by the government.