Karachi needs new arrangements to resolve problems: Younus Dagha

SUKKUR: Former federal secretary finance Younus Dagha has said Karachi is an orphaned city, as Sindh to federal governments have completely failed to rescue the city though it generates the largest chunk of revenue for the country as well as for Sindh.

Younus Dagha said Karachi needs urgent attention and a new arrangement to resolve its challenges including fair share under provincial finance commission through NFC, direct release from divisible pool, fully empowered local government, civic or development functions should not be run by the provincial government. Non collection of garbage, overflowing sewerage, choked storm drains, unhealthy conditions for its citizens and above all the apathy of all the government’s institutions are condemnable.