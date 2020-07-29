Wheat supply to mills at lower price approved: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the suggestions of Punjab government, has approved immediate import of 1.5 million tonnes of wheat by the federal government, and like Punjab wheat will also be provided to flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that it has been approved to supply wheat to flour mills at a lower price, after which, a 20 kg bag of flour will also be available in KP at Rs860. He thanked the prime minister for the two major decisions and said that it would reduce the pressure of wheat and flour on Punjab government, create an open market competition and further stabilise the prices of wheat and flour.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that in all the districts of Punjab, a 20 kg bag of flour is already available in abundance at Rs860 and a 10 kg bag at Rs430, and there is no complaint anywhere in this regard. He said the Punjab government is giving a substantial amount of subsidy to provide wheat to the flour mills on a daily basis. He said the Chakkis do not officially get low priced wheat so the flour is being sold there according to the market rate. However, if there is any complaint regarding flour mills, it should be brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner concerned who will take immediate action.

The provincial food minister said the Punjab government will not allow anyone to make excessive profit and strict action will be taken on such complaint. He expressed satisfaction over the timely action by the prime minister and said it will further improve the situation. He stated, “We will not shy away from taking any step to ensure supply of flour to the people at controlled rate.”

Abdul Aleem Khan said that this year Punjab government has decided to issue wheat quota ahead of time so that flour is available in abundance in the market and now the import of wheat will improve the situation in this regard. It will not only benefit Punjab but also KP, he added.