close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

Assets, money-laundering case: Hamza’s judicial remand extended for 14 days

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

LAHORE: An accountability court Tuesday extended for 14 days judicial remand of opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, in the assets beyond means and money-laundering case. Hamza was not produced before the court due to COVID-19 situation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan