Report submitted to LHC: Doctors stop Nawaz from going outside

LAHORE: A fresh medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif filed with the Lahore High Court’s registrar office shows that he must undergo coronary catheterization as a significant part of his heart is at risk.

The report signed by Dr David Lawrence of London states that the investigations and opinions are indicative of significantly reduced blood supply to the heart and impaired functionality. It says the treatment of Nawaz has been carried out conservatively as is merited by the prognosis of the various diseases he suffers from.

“A multidisciplinary approach was warranted for his safety while undergoing an invasive procedure due to underlying ITP (unstable platelet counts) and co-morbidities (hypertension, diabetes & kidney disease) which carry a significant risk of bleeding and possibility of a procedural or peri-procedural adverse cardiac event,” the report adds.

It explains that Nawaz will be scheduled for an invasive cardiac procedure once the hospitals start planning elective procedures amidst COVID-19 pandemic and given that he being in the high-risk category is safe enough to go through the intervention.

Nawaz in view of his age and significant disease burdens falls in the category of patients who, if exposed to the COVID-19 infection, may be at a much greater risk than a normal person, the consultant cautions in his report. He advises that the former premier must take extra precautions and should not expose himself unnecessarily. He advised Nawaz to stay in close proximity of health facilities in London given the numerous risk factors he is exposed to.

The medical report filed by the legal team of Nawaz is duly attested by a notary public of London.

The LHC had in 2019 allowed Nawaz to travel abroad initially for a period of four weeks, allowing bail to him on medical grounds. His lawyers had been directed to keep filing periodical medical reports.