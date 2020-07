South Punjab police ordered to implement lockdown strictly

MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police Inam Ghani has directed the police officers to strictly ensure implementation on the lockdown.

Speaking at a crime meeting at Multan Regional Police Office on Tuesday, he said that he had taken charge of the South Punjab police with the challenge of reducing the crime graph in the region. He said that the police personnel sacrificed their lives while performing their duty.

The war against corona had entered into the final phase and these were some decisive moments, he told. The police had taken foolproof security arrangements for the Eid and nobody would be allowed to violate the lockdown SOPs, he warned. He said that best police officers and officials were the part of the South Punjab police and he was expecting positive results from them to promote a positive police image. The provision of justice was must to promote positive image of the police, he added. AIGP Inam Ghani said that the crime graph was being monitored and controlled in the South Punjab. He asked the South Punjab RPOs to focus on community policing. Multan RPO Wasim Ahmed Khan, Bahawalpur RPO Zubair Dreshik and Dera Ghazi Khan RPO Imran Ahmed were also present in the meeting.

LHC Multan Bench summons CPO on Aug 3: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Tuesday summoned the Multan CPO on August 3 for failing to recover a mentally-retarded old man, the court sources said. Earlier, a female resident of Mauza Faqir Ali Sher Shah filed a petition in the court stating that her brother Murid Kazim was an owner of precious agriculture property but he was mentally-retarded. The petitioner said that her other brother Ghulam Mehdi Shah had allegedly abducted Murid as he wanted to transfer his property in his name.