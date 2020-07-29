People urged to cooperate in cleanliness on Eid

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday urged the people to discard off the offal and other waste of sacrificial animals properly tied in bio-degradable waste bags to maintain cleanliness and develop a tidy environment on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

He said this during his visit to the awareness camps installed by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak in Civil Lines UC-45. DC said that Eidul Azha is an event which promotes the spirit of sacrifice in society as well as teaches the believers to follow the Islamic rules of cleanliness.

When you got free from sacrificial responsibilities, do not throw its waste outside of the house, in nullahs, streets and in open plots and put the offals in the waste bags provided by the company or throw it in the containers in their colony or give it to sanitary workers or specified vehicle, DC urged.

On the occasion, DC Rawalpindi accompanied with Managing Director (MD) RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the visitors and asked them to use helpline numbers of RWMC 0315-103998, 051-40316, 9291108-4801737 in order to receive waste bags on Eidul Azha or in case of any query.

RWMC MD said that without the cooperation of public department cannot maintain cleanliness in the city.