Wed Jul 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

Ehsaas introduces ‘Know Your Status web-portal’

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

Islamabad : To facilitate applicants as well as volunteers of Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme enabling them to check online status of their applications, Ehsaas has introduced ‘Ehsaas Emergency Cash - Know Your Status Portal’.

Speaking about this pro-poor initiative for Ehsaas applicants, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar said that in the interest of transparency, the final eligibility results of Ehsaas Emergency Cash applications have been announced on the portal after determining eligibility through data analytics and rule-based procedures.

“All applicants who have registered themselves through 8171 can now easily check their eligibility status by entering Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) CNIC number on the portal. If eligible, they can collect their cash from the nearest Ehsaas payment centres,” she said. The portal has been designed in collaboration with NADRA. The link to the portal is as follows: https://ehsaas.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaasTracking/

